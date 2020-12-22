Hamburg Reporter

Sharon A. (Dresher) Zendejas, age 78 passed away on Friday evening; Dec. 18, 2020, at Prestige Care Center in Nebraska City.

Sharon was born on Jan. 1, 1942, at Fortescue, Mo.; the only child of Meryl and Cecil (Miller) Dresher.

She attended school in Hamburg.

She worked for many years at Commercial Optical Company in Omaha; a company that made eyeglasses for numerous eye doctors.

She is survived by her daughters: Sandra Dirks (Scott) of Granger, Iowa, and Deborah Adams (Randy) of Omaha; seven grandchildren, Cassi (Dirks) Miller, Annie (Dirks) Flath, Robert Dirks, Jesse Dirks, Joshua Adams, Megan Adams and Matthew Adams, five great-grandchildren; other extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by a young daughter Susan Dankof, her parents, and husbands: Everett Dankof Jr., Keith Case and Anthony Zendejas.

Family graveside services will be held in the Spring of 2021 at Mt. Olive Cemetery southeast of Hamburg.

Memorials may be given to Endless Journey Hospice; 10909 Mill Valley

Rd #205; Omaha, NE 68154

Remembrances may be left at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/6BklCyPAVriN8p62WhZrE-K?domain=gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary, Nebraska City, is assisting the family with the arrangements.