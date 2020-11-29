Donna Mae Woods, age 76

Hamburg Reporter

Donna Mae Woods went home to Jesus on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the age of 76, surrounded by her loving family.

Donna was born on Aug. 8, 1944, to Emory and Margaret (Scovel) Elliott in Des Moines.

She was united in marriage to the love of her life Gail L. Woods on Aug. 3, 1962. They went on to have three children: Vonna, James and Ronda. Donna worked as a CNA and preschool teacher. She was an ordained minister at Hamburg Free Methodist Church. She had a passion for sharing Jesus, enjoyed fishing and always made sure her grandchildren had root beer floats when visiting.

She was a member of the Inter Church Council, was a Honorary Alumni of the Hamburg High School and started the Fellowship of Christian Women in Hamburg.

Her life is celebrated by those surviving, who loved her dearly, husband Gail Woods children: Vonna Watson and husband Mark, James Woods and wife Brandie and Ronda Means and husband David; her grandchildren: Jacob, Abigail, Sam, Skyla, Hayle, Bessie, Toni, K.C., Jessie, Brittny, Jarred, Kyndra and Heather, her 12 great-grandchildren; brother Ronnie Elliott and his wife Judy; other family and friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Emory and Margaret Elliott; sisters: Frances and Phyllis and grandson Lee.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Family Funeral Service was to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the First United Methodist Church in Hamburg with Rev. Luke Fillmore officiating. A Public Open Graveside Service was to be held at the Hamburg Cemetery in Hamburg at 11:30 a.m.

There was to be Open Visitation from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, at the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg.

Memorials may be given to the Hamburg Food Pantry. Remembrances to www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Rash-Gude Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.