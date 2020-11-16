Hamburg Reporter

Brenda S. Salazar, age 63 of Hamburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her home.

Brenda was born on April 13, 1957 in Borger, Texas; the daughter of Roy G. Lawson and Ruth E. (Mortimore) Wright. She was married to Jorge Salazar in Omaha.

She worked at Walmart in Nebraska City for many years and developed many friendships.

Brenda is survived by her husband Jorge Salazar of Hamburg; children: Joanna Lawson, Carolina Ordonez, Christina Ordonez, Francisco Ordonez and Daniel Ordonez all of Omaha; step-son Victor Salazar of Omaha; 22 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; siblings: Ruth Ann Ruelas of Omaha, James Lawson of Kansas City, Mo., Shirley Cordoba of Omaha, Roy Lawson of Horton, Kan., and Vera Lopez of Omaha; other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and infant son Michael Ruelas.

Funeral Services were to be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the New Life Church of Fremont County in Hamburg with Pastor Chris Staley officiating. Burial was to follow the services at Mt. Olive Cemetery southeast of Hamburg.

Visitation was to be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday (11/17) at the New Life Church of Fremont County.

Memorials may be given to the family. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg is in charge of arrangements.