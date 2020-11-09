Hamburg Reporter

Wayne B. Rice, age 97 of Atlantic; formerly Hamburg passed away on Nov. 5, 2020, at The Heritage House in Atlantic.

Wayne Bernard Rice was born on July 25, 1923, at Archer; the son of Clyde E. and Katherine (Demel) Rice. He was one of five children in the family.

On Feb. 20, 1943, he entered the United States Army Coast Artillery Corps during World War II. Wayne served in several campaigns during his time of service including in Northern France, Rhineland, Central Europe, Sicily, Naples and Normandy. He was honorably discharged on Oct. 31, 1945.

He was united in marriage to Marie Dovel on Jan. 7, 1947, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hamburg. They shared over 60 years of marriage until Marie’s death on Dec. 10, 2007.

Wayne worked for many years at the former Interstate Nurseries in Hamburg where he drove truck. He was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hamburg.

He is survived by two children: Kathy Fiddelke and husband Fred of Cedar Rapids, Tom Rice and wife Marjorie of Arena, Wisc.; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

In addition to his wife Marie, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Earl, Harold and Ralph and a sister Dorothy as well as his parents.

Funeral Services were to be held Thursday (11/12) at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hamburg. Burial was to follow in the Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery northeast of Hamburg.

Complete military services were to be conducted by the Hamburg American Legion.

The family was to greet friends from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg. A prayer service/rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to Mt. Zion/Utterback Cemetery Assn.; c/o Vicki Kirkpatrick; 1304 Argyle; Hamburg, IA 51640.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.