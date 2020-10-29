Hamburg Reporter

Donald R. Greenamyer, age 88 of Riverton, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his home.

Donald Ross Greenamyer was born on Dec. 2, 1931, in Riverton, to Parker Claire and Velma Ruth (Kish) Greenamyer. He graduated from the Riverton High School with the Class of 1949.

Two days after graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served his country during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1952.

He married Mary Ousley in 1952.

To this union were born two sons: Delbert Ross (1954) and Darrell Ray (1957).

He was united in marriage to Jacqueline Marie Craney on April 17, 1975. They have been married 45 years in laughter and in tears

Don worked for Ford Motor for ten years, and General Motors for 25.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Art and Duane, and son Delbert.

He leaves his memories to his wife Jackie, son Darrell, daughter-in-law Debbie (wife of Delbert), three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren: Aiden, Owen, Autumn, Blake and Miguel.

Graveside Funeral Services were to be at 11 a.m., Sat., Oct. 31, at the Riverton Cemetery in Riverton with complete military services conducted by the Hamburg American Legion Post.

Open Visitation was to be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday (10/30) at the Shull-Gude Funeral Home in Riverton.

Memorials may be given to the Riverton Fire/Rescue or the Hamburg Fire/Rescue.

Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Shull-Gude Funeral Home in Riverton is in charge of the funeral arrangements.