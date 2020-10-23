Hamburg Reporter

Arnold “Arn” Spears, age 89 of Hamburg, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg.

Arnold Douglas Spears, Jr. was born on May 19, 1931. at the family home outside of Farragut; the son of Sylvester Arnold and Mildred (Mart) Spears.

He grew up in the Farragut area and graduated from Farragut High School with the Class of 1949.

After high school he drove the school bus and farmed.

He was united in marriage to Letha Darlene Holman on Aug. 17, 1952, at the First Baptist Church in Shenandoah, Iowa,and to this union four children were born: Melinda, Cheryl, Randy and Janice. She preceded him in death on Dec. 15, 2005.

Arnold was in farming from the time they married until he retired.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church where he was an active Deacon, Board Member and helped with Kiwanis meals.

Arnold enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in all their sporting events, school concerts and plays.

He was active in the 4-H County Fair and helped at the Church Food Stand during the Sidney Rodeo.

In his later years, Arnold attended the Percival Community Church.

He lived his last five years at the Ambassador Health Center in Sidney.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children all of Hamburg: Melinda Gilbert, Cheryl Thompson and husband Randy, Randy Spears and wife Kristine and Janice Holliman and husband Dennis; 10 grandchildren: Leslie Mitchell of Grinnell, Iowa, Kari (Paul) Lowry of Smithville, Mo., Brad (Cassie) Gilbert of Sidney, Brian (Jessica) Gilbert of Cameron, Mo., Chad (Alisha) Thompson of Hamburg, Derek (Jennifer) Thompson of Hamburg, Jennifer (Dustin) French of Red Oak, Meagan (Jeremiah) Kimpston of Brownville, Nebr., Zach Spears of Hamburg, and Erin (Brian) Perry of Elkhorn, Nebr.; and 27 great-grandchildren; brother LeRoy Spears and wife Karon of Shenandoah; many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson Jeff Holliman and a brother Eldon Spears.

Graveside Funeral Services were held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Mt. Olive Cemetery southeast of Hamburg. The family greeted friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, prior to the service at the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg.

Memorials may be given to the family for the Grape Community Hospital, Hamburg. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements.