Cecil Duane Clymens, age 78

On Oct. 5, 2020, Cecil Duane Clymens, 78, died in his Fremont County, Colo., home in full view of the Sangre de Cristo Mountain Range. He was born Aug. 18, 1942, to Joe and Eva (McClure) Clymens, in rural Nodaway County, Hopkins, Mo.

Cecil is survived by his children, Dale (Paula) Clymens of Glenwood, Iowa; David (Christine) Clymens of Taunton, Mass.; Diane (Gary) Heiserman of Lincoln; sister Judy (David) White of Maryville, Mo.; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister, and grandson Alexander Clymens.

Cecil is entrusted to the Harwood Funeral Home in Canon City, Colo. However, no funeral or memorial service is planned. A private family burial at the Hopkins Cemetery in Nodaway County, Mo., will take place at a future date.

Cecil was a lifelong member of the Arbor Day Foundation. Whether in rural Nebraska or Colorado’s elevations, many trees got their start because of him. The family suggests memorials to the Arbor Day Foundation or your local agency supporting aging adults’ mental health.