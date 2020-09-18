Stanley McKim, 85, Hamburg

Hamburg Reporter

Stanley McKim, age 85 of Hamburg, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

He is survived by his wife Virginia McKim of Hamburg; daughters: Nancy Lamkim and husband James of Mt. Vernon, Wash., and Susan Buckendahl and husband Dale of Alta, Iowa, and five grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Hamburg.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday (9/26) at 11 a.m. at the Morrill Cemetery, Morrill, Kan.

A Scholarship Fund is being established in his name.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg in charge of the arrangements.