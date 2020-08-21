Harold Dalton, 89, formerly of Hamburg

Hamburg Reporter

Harold Dalton, 89, of Omaha (formerly Hamburg) passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Florence Home in Omaha.

Harold was born on Dec. 9, 1930, in Tabor, Iowa; the son of William and Bernice (Everham) Dalton. He attended school in Tabor and Hamburg, graduating from Hamburg High School with the Class of 1950.

He was united in marriage to Joyce Yvonne Dankof on Aug. 22, 1958 in Hamburg and to this union two daughters were born: Paula and Barb.

Harold worked in the plumbing/electrical industry for various businesses in the Hamburg area over the years. Most recently, he worked for Hammons Electric in Hamburg.

Harold is survived by his wife Yvonne Dalton of Omaha; daughters: Paula Wright and husband John; and Barb Loguda all of Omaha; four grandchildren: Ashley Wright, Dustin Wright, Michael Loguda and wife Takijah, and James Loguda and wife Jesse; three great-grandchildren: Nikolai, Julian and Jocelyn; other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Maurice, Clarence, Ralph and Herschel Dalton, Dorothy Etherington and Katherine Dalton.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date and inurnment will be in the Mt. Olive Cemetery southeast of Hamburg.

Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Rash-Gude Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.