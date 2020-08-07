David K. Fender, 66, formerly of Hamburg

Hamburg Reporter

David K. Fender, age 66 of Auburn (formerly Hamburg) passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Auburn.

David was born on Aug. 9, 1953, in Iowa City; the son of Gene S. and Marilyn E. (Sjulin) Fender.

He graduated from Hamburg High School with the Class of 1971 and later attended Peru State College where he obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree in 1992.

On July 20, 1974, he was united in marriage to JoAnn Denise Nelson in Shenandoah, and to this union three boys were born: James Michael, Daniel Gene and Jonathan David.

David served in the Nebraska Air National Guard from Dec. 7, 1972 to Dec. 6, 1978.

He was a farmer and also worked for the State of Nebraska - Administrator of Better Living Counseling from 2004 to 2012. He was a member of the Auburn American Legion.

David is survived by his wife JoAnn Fender of Auburn; sons: James Fender of O’Fallon, Mo., Daniel Fender (Brooke) of Pawnee City, and Jonathan Fender of Pueblo, Colo.; nine grandchildren: Kamron Fender, Collin Fender, Zaxton Fender, Jaeda Fender, Madison Fender, Tesalyn Fender, Zyleigh Fender, Darci Milke and Taryn Robinson; one great grandchild James Hytrek; other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nancy Jane Cox in 2013; three grandchildren: Chayln Joleen, Cierra Rondi and Coen James and his mother and father-in-law Violet and Enos Nelson.

A Funeral Service was to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg, with Rev. Luke Fillmore officiating. After the service, David was to be cremated and his cremains were to be buried at Mt. Zion Cemetery, northeast of Hamburg with military honors at a later date.

A Memorial is being established in David’s name.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Rash-Gude Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.