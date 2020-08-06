Zachary K. Shelly, 14, Hamburg

Hamburg Reporter

Zachary K. Shelly, age 14 of Hamburg, passed away on July 31, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Zachary Keith Shelly was born on Aug. 26, 2005, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha: the son of Gregory David and Stacey Ann (Hegwald) Ebert.

He was currently attending school in Hamburg and was to start his freshman year at Sidney High School.

He was a member of the Sidney band and football team and was excited to play basketball for Sidney this year.

Zach was a very intelligent young man and was on the honor roll consistently.

He received numerous awards for his academics including the Outstanding Academic Achievement Award.

He is survived by his mom Stacey Ebert (Lee) of Hamburg; his dad Gregg Shelly of Auburn; sisters: Madison Mize and Jordyn Ebert, “brother“ Andrew L. Brown all of Omaha; nephew Kendrick Belt; maternal grandmother Deborah Hegwald, maternal grandfather Jack Hegwald (Janiece) all of Omaha; paternal grandfather Jack Shelly (Sharon) of Papillion, Nebr.; great-grandmothers: Vella Lower of Iola, Kan., and Arlene Shelly of Washington, Nebr.; several aunts and uncles including Trevor Hegwald (Michelle), Jennifer Anania (Tony), Justin Shelly (Leah) all of Omaha and Rebekah Smart (Elliott) of Louisville, Nebr.; cousins, other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Ruth Wolfe, an aunt Amanda Stewart and great-grandparents: Gary Keith Lower, Jack and Nadine Hegwald and Duane and Marilyn Timmons.

Funeral Services were to be held Monday; Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. at the Hamburg Football Field; burial will follow in the Hamburg Cemetery.

Those attending the services are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair.

Open visitation were to be on Sunday; Aug. 9, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg.

Memorials may be given to the family in his memory.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Rash-Gude Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.