Carolyn L. Price, 76, formerly of Hamburg

Hamburg Reporter

Carolyn L. Price, age 76 of Lincoln, (formerly rural Hamburg) passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Tabitha-Seagren House in Lincoln.

Carolyn was born on June 15, 1944, in Hamburg; the daughter of Jean C. and Mary N. (Collins) Brown. She attended country school and later Rock Port High School.

On May 7, 1959, she was united in marriage to Marvin J. Price at the United Methodist Church in Hamburg and to this union three sons were born: Marvin, Kevin and Scott.

Carolyn was a loving wife and mom. She was a housewife and homemaker and also worked at various jobs over years, including at Hygain and Russell Stover Candy in Lincoln. She enjoyed flea markets; both buying and selling her "treasures". She also liked to attend auctions and garage sales and enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Marvin Price (Cindy) of Firth Nebr., Kevin Price (Carol Cunningham) of Barneston, Nebr., and Scott Price (Carrie) of Cortland, Nebr.; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin on Oct. 4, 2007; her parents Jean and Mary;an infant brother Carl and a sister Dena Siddens.

A Funeral Service was to be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg. Burial was to follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery, southeast of Hamburg.

The family was to greet friends prior to the service at the funeral home, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Rash-Gude Funeral Home, Hamburg, Iowa