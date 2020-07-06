Joseph Q. Heitshusen, 25, Hamburg

Hamburg Reporter

Family Funeral Services for immediate and extended family will be held on Tuesday, July 7, at 10:30 a.m. at United Trinity Church in Hamburg.

The Funeral will be Live Streamed at the Hamburg Elementary School Gym AND the Farragut High School Gym for those who wish to go to one of these places to watch the funeral. The Funeral will also be Live Streamed from Gude Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Family visitation will be held at the Farragut High School Gym from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday (7/6).

Joseph Q. Heitshusen, age 25 of Hamburg, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg.

Joseph was born on May 31, 1995, in Shenandoah; the son of Quentin H. and Jane M. (Berry) Heitshusen. He attended elementary school in Farragut and went to high school at Nishnabotna High School in Hamburg where he graduated with the Class of 2013.

Joseph loved sports! He not only wrestled but was also passionate about playing football, playing baseball and later slow pitch softball.

It was during high school that he met his soul mate, Jacy Hendrickson. A beautiful fall day on Nov. 2, 2019, was the backdrop for Joseph and Jacy's marriage at the Trinity Church in Hamburg.

The couple enjoyed golfing, playing cards at the Heitshusen’s home, entertaining friends, a fun trip to Chicago, exploring the mountains during a trip to Colorado, tending to the garden and just being together.

He worked for Fareway, was a sports reporter for the Shenandoah Valley News, where he had his weekly column titled

“Cup of Joe” and was currently a security officer at NPPD Cooper Nuclear Station.

Joseph was welcomed into heaven by his grandparents: Harold Heitshusen, LaVona Donohoe, Carroll Berry and Kenny Donohoe.

Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife Jacy; parents Quentin and Jane Heitshusen; siblings Carroll Heitshusen and fiancé Laura Jean Perry and Clara Heitshusen; grandmother Flora Heitshusen; mother and father-in-law Troy and Michelle Hendrickson; sister-in-law Taryn Osborne and husband James; brother-in-law Alec Hendrickson and fiancé Ashlee Fish; Jacy’s grandparents; Ray and Linda Hendrickson and Gerry and LaDonna Waltemath; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a wonderful group of friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.

Rash-Gude Funeral in charge of arrangements.