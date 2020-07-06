Annabelle Lee (Haselwood) Glasgow, 71, of Palmyra (formerly of Sidney)

Annabelle Lee Glasgow was born March 30, 1949, to Edwin and Veldyne Haselwood in Nebraska City. She attended Sidney Community Schools, graduating in 1967.

Following graduation, she attended Stewart School of Cosmetology and enjoyed keeping up with all the current events of her clients and their families and town happenings.

After Steve returned from military duty in Germany and Vietnam, she and Steve were married Feb. 25, 1969. Three children were born to this union: Tanya (Scott), Tyler, and Trevor, all of Lincoln. The family moved to the present home in Palmyra in 1985, shortly before Steve’s passing later in the same year.

To Annabelle, her most important role was being a stay-at-home wife and mom. Annabelle was a devoted wife and stayed by her husband’s side throughout his battle with cancer, while raising 3 little children at the same time.

She was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Lincoln, volunteer on Palmyra Rescue for many years, and gained valuable friends along the way. Annabelle loved to dance, hunt, camp, and cook. She made the best fried chicken, gravy, and apple pie. She was a stubborn lady and then she met her stubborn husband, and together they had 3 stubborn children. The legacy lives on.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve; parents, Edwin and Veldyne Haselwood; and in-laws Floyd (Shorty) and Mildred Glasgow. Annabelle is survived by her children and grandchildren. Grandchildren are Kayla, Patrick, Joseph, and Emma. Siblings are Eddy, Annette, Melody, and Cheryl. She will be greatly missed, but we have so many good memories of her that will always be with us.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel in Sidney, with Pastor Noel Gandy of the Shenandoah Christ Point Baptist Church officiating. Visitations with family greeting friends will be Wednesday from 10:00 AM until service time at the Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in the Sidney, Cemetery and memorials will go to the family.

The Crawford- Marshall Funeral Chapel in Sidney, is in charge of arrangements.