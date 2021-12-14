Fremont County Sheriff's Office announces statewide special enforcement

Press release

The Holiday “Step Wave” special enforcement in Fremont County and across Iowa starts Dec. 17 and runs through Jan. 1, 2022.

This “Step Wave” will be focused on impaired drivers.

So far in 2021, the county has had seven motor vehicle deaths, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Two of the deaths ended with charges and convictions for the driver of the vehicle.

In 2021, Fremont County has had 113 total crashes involving 163 vehicles with more than 30 injuries and 23 possible injuries. Alcohol and drug use was suspected in at least three of the fatality accidents.