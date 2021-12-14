Multi-alarm fire destroys Malvern grocery store

Hamburg Reporter

Firefighters from across southwest Iowa, including Fremont County, responded Monday night to a fire in downtown Malvern.

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. at Mulholland Grocery and resulted in response from 22 fire departments across four counties, three rescue units, two emergency management agencies, and the Mills County Sheriff’s office.

The fire, which was brought under control by 11 p.m. Monday, caused the store’s roof and second story to collapse. The building has been declared a total loss, and other adjoining businesses suffered smoke and water damage as the fire was being extinguished.

The store, which originally opened in the 1870s, was a state winner of the “Dream Big, Grow Here” contest in 2013, and it has been named as one of the Top 10 markets in Iowa.

The fire required the Malvern City Council meeting set for Dec. 13 to be cancelled, and the town was under a boil order for water as of Tuesday, Dec. 14, as this issue of the Hamburg Reporter went to be printed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.