Iowa State Fair Board members re-elected

Press Release

Six members of the Iowa State Fair Board were re-elected during the Iowa Association of Fairs Conference and Annual Meeting held December 10-12 in Des Moines.

Delegates who attended the meeting from six geographic districts in Iowa elected two board members to serve two-year staggered terms on the Iowa State Fair Board. Directors re-elected to their districts are Darwin Gaudian, Primghar (northwest); Alan Brown, Hampton (north central); John Harms, Monticello (northeast); C.W. Thomas, Guthrie Center (southwest); Randy Brown, Osceola (south central); Curtis Claeys, Grand Mound (southeast).

Board Officers for 2022 were re-elected:

President Tennie Carlson, Stratford (north central) – 2nd term

Vice President Darwin Gaudian, Primghar (northwest) – 2nd term

Treasurer Curtis Claeys, Grand Mound (southeast) – 2nd term

Other Board Members include Dave Hoffman, LeMars (northwest); Gary McConnell, Bloomfield (southeast); Deb Zumbach, Coggon (northeast); Jo Reynolds, Indianola (south central); and Gary Van Aernam, Exira (southwest). Board Members by office held are Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (represented by Lt. Governor Adam Gregg), Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (represented by Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Julie Kenney) and Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen (represented by Andrea Nelson).