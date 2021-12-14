Hamburg Tree of Lights
The Grape Hospital Auxiliary Tree of Lights campaign is underway for the 2021 Christmas season. Below is the second list of family and friends for whom bulbs have been lit on the tree at the entry to the hospital.
In Loving Memory of . . .
Pat & Art Claiborne, Edna & Delmas Carter, Florence & Maurice Shanahan, Florence & Ann Gilbert and Rita Travis by The Claiborne Family
Carolyn, Angela, Thomas and Timothy Burroughs and Cletus Jackson Sr. by Clair and Neva Burroughs
Slim Bredensteiner, Lucille Bredensteiner, Louise Brown, Cheryl Whipple and Bob & Shirley Henggeler by Nancy and Steven Middaugh
Andrea Walters, Tommy Walters and Brenda Walters by Anna and Rodney Walters
Sonny Sears by Tom and Elaine Howard
Cash & Jo Smith and Alberta Hendrickson by Pat and Denny Hendrickson
Dick Spiegel, John & Trudy Woodward, Richard & Ruth Spiegel, Gary Spiegel and Ruby Spiegel by Joni Spiegel
Letha Lu Solliday, Margaret & Horace Solliday, David, Harry and Horace Jr. by Mary Margaret Schaffner
Our Parents by Tom and Perk Largen
John & Trudy Woodward and Dick Spiegel by Tom and Teresa Woodward
Harold & Martha Boatman, Robert & Phyllis Fay and Dick Spiegel by Dan and Kathy Boatman
Joe & Evelyn Morgan and Maurice & Helen Kuhr by Phil and Jackie Kuhr
Myra Gordon by Barb Lamb
George Clark and Dean & Lois Aistrope by Deanna, Shelley and family
Roy & Joan Stockstell and James & Evelyn Nerison by Russell and Sandra Stockstell
Chris, Ruth and Jeff Nook, Ruth & Clifford Zach, Ardis Rogers, Mariann Weldon, Sidney & Dorothy Newlon and Bob Groven by Judy Holliman and David Newlon
Randy Roup by Erica Roup
David Robinson by Jay and Halley Hunter and the boys
Donna Faulks by Brooke Faulks
Our parents, siblings and relatives by Mike and Kathy Moody
Our Parents by Speck and Bev
Our Dad by Steph, Tami and Doug
Fred & Irene Leuenberger, John & Effie Paper, Diane Torpy, Kathy Kelly, Bob Leuenberger and Marilyn Gude by Marty and Ruthie Paper
Allen & Hattie Mae Chastain, Beryl McIntosh, Arley Patton, Ken Kamman, and Jerry & Vera Rubey by David and Hilary Christiansen and Family
Dorothy Fender, Dorothy Glenn, Marilyn Gude and Covid victims in the area by Carolyn Zanker
Howard Spiegel, Charles & Gladys Simpson, Pearl and Georgie Foster by Rosemary Spiegel
Richard & Mary Crain and Carl & Susan Duncan by Dick and Becky Duncan
Otto & Marie Hinze by Helen Ladd
In Honor of . . .
Ray and Linda Hendrickson by Cris Hendrickson
All of the dedicated hospital employees by Friends of Grape Hospital
A $5 donation in memory or in honor of someone special not only illuminates the tree this holiday season. The receipts will be invested by the Auxiliary in a hospital project that will benefit patients into the future.
If you would like to contribute, send your donation and the names of the individuals being remembered to Grape Hospital Auxiliary, Attn: Nancy Middaugh, 2959 US Hwy. 275, Hamburg, IA 51640. The deadline for donations is December 31.
###