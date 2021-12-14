Hamburg Tree of Lights

Nancy Middaugh

The Grape Hospital Auxiliary Tree of Lights campaign is underway for the 2021 Christmas season. Below is the second list of family and friends for whom bulbs have been lit on the tree at the entry to the hospital.

In Loving Memory of . . .

Pat & Art Claiborne, Edna & Delmas Carter, Florence & Maurice Shanahan, Florence & Ann Gilbert and Rita Travis by The Claiborne Family

Carolyn, Angela, Thomas and Timothy Burroughs and Cletus Jackson Sr. by Clair and Neva Burroughs

Slim Bredensteiner, Lucille Bredensteiner, Louise Brown, Cheryl Whipple and Bob & Shirley Henggeler by Nancy and Steven Middaugh

Andrea Walters, Tommy Walters and Brenda Walters by Anna and Rodney Walters

Sonny Sears by Tom and Elaine Howard

Cash & Jo Smith and Alberta Hendrickson by Pat and Denny Hendrickson

Dick Spiegel, John & Trudy Woodward, Richard & Ruth Spiegel, Gary Spiegel and Ruby Spiegel by Joni Spiegel

Letha Lu Solliday, Margaret & Horace Solliday, David, Harry and Horace Jr. by Mary Margaret Schaffner

Our Parents by Tom and Perk Largen

John & Trudy Woodward and Dick Spiegel by Tom and Teresa Woodward

Harold & Martha Boatman, Robert & Phyllis Fay and Dick Spiegel by Dan and Kathy Boatman

Joe & Evelyn Morgan and Maurice & Helen Kuhr by Phil and Jackie Kuhr

Myra Gordon by Barb Lamb

George Clark and Dean & Lois Aistrope by Deanna, Shelley and family

Roy & Joan Stockstell and James & Evelyn Nerison by Russell and Sandra Stockstell

Chris, Ruth and Jeff Nook, Ruth & Clifford Zach, Ardis Rogers, Mariann Weldon, Sidney & Dorothy Newlon and Bob Groven by Judy Holliman and David Newlon

Randy Roup by Erica Roup

David Robinson by Jay and Halley Hunter and the boys

Donna Faulks by Brooke Faulks

Our parents, siblings and relatives by Mike and Kathy Moody

Our Parents by Speck and Bev

Our Dad by Steph, Tami and Doug

Fred & Irene Leuenberger, John & Effie Paper, Diane Torpy, Kathy Kelly, Bob Leuenberger and Marilyn Gude by Marty and Ruthie Paper

Allen & Hattie Mae Chastain, Beryl McIntosh, Arley Patton, Ken Kamman, and Jerry & Vera Rubey by David and Hilary Christiansen and Family

Dorothy Fender, Dorothy Glenn, Marilyn Gude and Covid victims in the area by Carolyn Zanker

Howard Spiegel, Charles & Gladys Simpson, Pearl and Georgie Foster by Rosemary Spiegel

Richard & Mary Crain and Carl & Susan Duncan by Dick and Becky Duncan

Otto & Marie Hinze by Helen Ladd

In Honor of . . .

Ray and Linda Hendrickson by Cris Hendrickson

All of the dedicated hospital employees by Friends of Grape Hospital

A $5 donation in memory or in honor of someone special not only illuminates the tree this holiday season. The receipts will be invested by the Auxiliary in a hospital project that will benefit patients into the future.

If you would like to contribute, send your donation and the names of the individuals being remembered to Grape Hospital Auxiliary, Attn: Nancy Middaugh, 2959 US Hwy. 275, Hamburg, IA 51640. The deadline for donations is December 31.

###