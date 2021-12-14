2022 hunting, fishing licenses now on sale; hunters now required to register with HIP

Hamburg Reporter

Resident hunting, fishing and other licenses for 2022 went onsale on Dec. 15.

The menu of license options includes the popular Outdoor Combo annual resident hunting/fishing/habitat combo license for $55; the Angler’s Special three-year fishing license for $62; and the Hunter’s Special three-year hunting license with habitat included for $101.

Also available is the Bonus Line option for $14 allowing resident and nonresident anglers to fish with one more line in addition to the two lines allowed with the regular fishing license.

Beginning Dec. 15, hunters who purchase a 2022 license and plan to pursue migratory game birds will be required to register for Harvest Information Program (HIP) either through the Go Outdoors Iowa app on their smartphone, through a link at www.iowadnr.gov/waterfowl or at www.gooutdoorsiowa.com and answering the questions.

Migratory game birds mean more than ducks and geese; it includes ducks, geese, coots, doves, woodcock, rails, and snipe.

Once registered, hunters will need to physically write a confirmation number on the line provided at the top of the license as proof of registration. The HIP registration can be found in the GoOutdoorsIowa mobile app by clicking on the purchase license button, and then logging in to your account. Registering for HIP is a federal requirement for all migratory bird hunters.

The change was necessitated because registering through license vendors at the time of purchase has been inconsistent.

Deer, turkey, and upland game hunters are not required to register for HIP and do not need to take the survey or record a confirmation number.

Registering for HIP can be done later, if the hunter changes their mind.

Licenses are available at 700 locations across the state, and on the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/GoOutdoorsIowa.

Hunting and fishing are often enjoyed with family and friends. A fishing or hunting license makes a great stocking stuffer. Upgrade your paper license to a durable hard card with custom art from Iowa artists for only $5.

Licenses purchased for 2021 expire on Jan. 10.