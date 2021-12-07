Tree of Lights at Hamburg

Nancy Middaugh

George C. Grape Community Hospital Auxiliary is celebrating the 32nd Anniversary of its Tree of Lights. With the donation of $5 per name, anyone can have a bulb lit on the tree in front of the hospital in memory of a loved one or to honor someone special.

For three decades, the Tree of Lights has been bringing Christmas cheer to George C. Grape Community Hospital patients, staff, visitors, and volunteers. This year the tree itself is decked out in purple lights. The donations will be used for the 2022 Auxiliary projects at the hospital.

Below is the first list of names in whose memory or honor bulbs have been lit so far and by whom.

In Loving Memory of …

Roland & Betty Arns, Dale Emberton and Our Grandparents by Arnold and Teri Emberton

Wayne & Edna Meek, Gary & Karen Meek, Kenny Meek and all family and friends that are no longer with us by Gayle Meek

Rummel Family by Janet Rummel

Marcus Wright, Ella Wright, C.D. Wright, Harry Smith, Edna Smith, Dorthy Tanz, Ted Tanz, Grace Breci and Louis Breci by Darlene Wright

Dayne Sturm by Marc and Debbie Sturm

Kenny Meek by Sarah Phillips and Zach Meek

Dianna Rose Zuck Hall by Gayle Meek

JoAnn Clark by The Middaughs

Dayne Sturm by Dustin, Brenna and Averly Dayne Sturm

Ashler Family and Friends by Dr. Frederic Ashler

John C. Scott, Stephen W. Scott and Anita A. Scott by Connie Scott

Brooke Michel by Mike and Deb Michel and family

Evelyn Roop and James R. Roop by Diane Zuck

Richard & Mary K. Crain and Floy England by Jim and Susan England

Classmates and teachers by HHS Class of 1975

Debbie Buckalew and Sam and Mary Lou Holliman by Lawrence and Nancy Buckalew

Posey & Mildred Jamison, Jack & Mada Morrisey and Jack & Nancy Henning by Dr. Rick and Teresa Jamison

Fred Hodde, Anna Hodde, Raymond Hodde, Eulalie Hodde, Fountain Shirley and Esther E. Shirley by Lyle and Alice Hodde

Donna & Don Overman, Ruby Gammell, Garland Brandenburg and Timothy Shirley by Mandie, Steven and Emersyn Gammell

Earl Lloyd, Cecil & Helen Smith, Carl & Elna Lloyd and Billy Lloyd by Barbara Lloyd, Dave and Nancy Bieri

Alex Grafft, Koby Hruza, Katie Olney, Christopher Meyer, Rachel Huntley, Natalee Huntley, Jim Huntley, Fanny Houser, Kenny Nalley, Red Cavner, Kaydance Osborn and Mary Sjulin by Anna and Rodney Walters

Lucille & Gabe Catlett, Tammy Catlett, June & Dorwin Thomas and Jerry Thomas by Jeannie and Jeff Thomas

Our Parents by Charles and Deb Gardner

In Honor of …

All Veterans and in memory of all Veterans deceased by Gayle Meek

Stacy Rector, Kara Sulzer, and Whitney Opgrand by Lyle and Alice Hodde

Thank you to Marty and Ruthie Paper for acquiring and setting up the tree in front of the hospital to make the bulb lighting possible.

If you would like to participate in the 2021 Tree of Lights campaign, donations may be sent to Grape Community Hospital Auxiliary, Attn. Nancy Middaugh, 2959 US Hwy 275, Hamburg, IA 51640. The list of donations will be continued in future issues of the newspaper as well as on the hospital’s Facebook page. The deadline for Tree of Lights donations is December 31.