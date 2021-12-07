New CEO celebrates caliber of providers in Hamburg’s hospital

Veronica Barreto-Rosa, CherryRoad Media

Cristin Hendrickson took a position as the George C Grape Community Hospital's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Nov. 21 and celebrates the provider's strengths in such a small community.

For six years, Hendrickson has been GCGCH’s Human Resources Director. The position helped her grow and identify the hospital’s potential areas.

As part of the teams that developed training programs for employees, Hendrickson says she has been able to see the potential of providers and workers.

She said the hospital has so many talented people and many strengths that Hamburg is lucky to have them within the community.

“I want to celebrate our providers. The community has all those right here in their backyard,” said Hendrickson.

Hendrickson is natural from Highland, Indiana, close to the Chicago area. After marrying a military, she moved to the Omaha area in Nebraska.

In 2010, she moved to Fremont County, where her husband is from, and began looking for employment.

She first started at GCGC hospital in 2012 as an admiring clerk. Then, she was offered a position in the finance department. Finally, she was offered a position as the HR director.

Hendrickson received a Bachelor of Science in Human Services and Psychology from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

Currently, she is doing a Master of Science in Business Management and Leadership. She said she is only three classes away from completing the degree.

Hendrickson said that former CEO Mike O’Neal was a mentor for her. He recommended her for the position.

O’Neal has accepted the position of Chief Operations Officer for Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak, Iowa.

As for the future, Hendrickson said the community can expect to see more improvements in the hospital’s building.

“I believe that the community will be seeing and hearing more about our hospital. We will continue to give excellent care to our community because the community and the employees are our family” she said.

Hendrickson is grateful for the new opportunity as CEO and looks forward to years to come.