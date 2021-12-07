Hamburg's children to enjoy movie, Santa visits, cocoa with the Grinch Dec. 18

Press release

Hamburg children will be able to meet Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and enjoy a free movie at Colonial Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 18, starting at 1 p.m.

The theatre will be playing “The Grinch,” and Mrs. Claus and Santa will be greeting kids on their way in.

Following the movie, organizers ask to bring kids down to the Hamburg Senior Center for cookies and hot chocolate with the Grinch itself. Fun stuff is also planned for children that attend.

Organizers will have a table set up for people to purchase a lantern ($10 each) to be lit and released in a memory of a loved one.

Kyla Niemeyer and Kelly Cooper came up with brainstorming ideas for the event and are setting it up with the theatre. They hope to make it an annual event.