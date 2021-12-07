Gavins Point Dam releases reduced to winter rate

US Army Corps of Engineers press release

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began reducing the Gavins Point releases to the winter release rate on Nov. 23, marking the end of flow support for the 2021 Missouri River navigation season.

“Releases from Gavins Point Dam are being reduced to the winter release of 12,000 cubic feet per second,” said John Remus, Chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.

“Releases from Gavins Point are currently 13,000 cfs and we will slowly reduce releases to 12,000 by Dec. 8. We will closely monitor river conditions, and releases will be adjusted this winter as needed to lessen the impacts of river ice formation on stages in the lower river.”

As the colder, winter temperatures enter the basin, USACE will closely monitor Missouri River ice conditions between the System reservoirs and downstream of Gavins Point Dam for potential ice jams that could impact river stages and water intakes.

Runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, was 700,000 acre-feet during November, 66 percent of average. The 2021 calendar year runoff forecast is 15.0 million acre-feet, 58 percent of average. Average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.

The total volume of water stored in the Missouri River mainstem reservoirs is currently 48.3 MAF, which is 7.8 MAF below the base of the System flood control storage zone. System storage is forecast to begin the 2022 runoff season at 47.7 MAF, which is 8.4 MAF below the base of the system flood control zone.

Releases from Fort Peck Dam were stepped up from 5,000 cfs to 9,000 cfs on Dec. 6 and will be held at that rate through December.

Releases from Garrison Dam were increased from 13,000 cfs to 16,000 cfs on Dec. 5. Releases from Garrison are typically set near 16,000 cfs prior to the river freeze-in to reduce the risk of ice-induced flooding in the Bismarck area.

Releases will remain at that rate in December. Releases at Fort Peck and Garrison dams are being adjusted as a storage-balancing measure in the upper reservoirs.

Mountain and Plains Snowpack

Mountain snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is accumulating at well-below average levels. About 25 percent of the mountain snowpack typically accumulates by Dec. 1, and normally peaks near April 15. While the mountain snowpack is currently below average, it is too early in the season to make a projection of the final 2022 mountain snowpack. Additionally, plains snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is sparse.

2020-2021 Annual Operating Plan

The comment period for the 2020-2021 Annual Operating Plan ended Nov. 24. The final AOP is scheduled for publication by the end of 2021 and will be posted online with other Missouri Basin Water Management Reports.

Reservoir Forecasts

Gavins Point Dam

Average releases past month – 26,300 cfs

Current release rate – 14,000 cfs

Forecast release rate – 12,000 cfs

End-of-November reservoir level – 1207.7 feet

Forecast end-of-December reservoir level – 1207.5 feet

Notes: Releases were reduced to 14,000 cfs on Nov. 29. The winter release rate will be 12,000 cfs based on the Sept. 1 System storage check and may be adjusted to lessen the impacts of winter ice formation.

Fort Randall Dam

Average releases past month – 22,700 cfs

End-of-November reservoir level – 1336.9 feet

Forecast end-of-December reservoir level – 1339.5 feet

Notes: Releases will be adjusted as necessary to maintain the desired reservoir elevation at Gavins Point. The reservoir is normally drawn down to 1337.5 feet in the fall to provide space for winter hydropower generation at Oahe and Big Bend.

Big Bend Dam

Average releases past month – 15,700 cfs

Forecast average release rate – 13,100 cfs

Forecast reservoir level – 1420.4 feet

Oahe Dam

Average releases past month – 15,200 cfs

Forecast average release rate – 13,000 cfs

End-of-November reservoir level – 1596.3 feet

Forecast end-of-December reservoir level – 1596.6 feet

Garrison Dam

Average releases past month – 12,900 cfs

Current release rate – 13,000 cfs

Forecast average release rate – 16,000 cfs

End-of-November reservoir level – 1829.5 feet

Forecast end-of-December reservoir level – 1828.3 feet

Notes – Releases will be increased to 16,000 cfs on Dec. 6, prior to the river freeze-in at Bismarck, North Dakota.

Fort Peck Dam

Average releases past month – 5,200 cfs

Current release rate – 5,000 cfs

Forecast average release rate – 9,000 cfs

End-of-November reservoir level – 2226.6 feet

Forecast end-of-December reservoir level – 2224.9 feet

Notes: Releases will increased to 9,000 cfs by Dec. 6.

The forecast reservoir releases and elevations discussed above are not definitive. Additional precipitation, lack of precipitation or other circumstances could cause adjustments to the reservoir release rates.

Hydropower

The six mainstem power plants generated 524 million kWh of electricity in November. Typical energy generation for November is 749 million kWh. The power plants are projected to generate 8.6 billion kWh of electricity this year, compared to the long-term average of 9.5 billion kWh.

To view the detailed three-week release forecast for the mainstem dams, go to http://go.usa.gov/xVgWr.