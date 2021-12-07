Submitted News

On Dec. 6, Deputies received a call of a male throwing rocks at a passing vehicle in the 1500 block of West Sheridan, just outside of the Shenandoah city limits. Deputies contacted Kyle Campbell, age 34 of Shenandoah, Iowa, in a nearby parking lot. Deputies placed Campbell under arrest for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct. Campbell then began fighting deputies, resulting in a taser deployment.

Campbell was placed under arrest for:

Interference with Official Acts, causing bodily Injury, (Serious Misdemeanor)

Disorderly Conduct, (Simple Misdemeanor)

Public Intoxication, (Simple Misdemeanor)

The Page County Sheriff’s Office, Shenandoah Police Department and Shenandoah Rescue, assisted the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office with the call.

Campbell was being held at the Fremont County Jail pending initial appearance with a Magistrate.