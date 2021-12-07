Fremont County Extension Office offers holiday stress management tips

Press release

The Fremont County Extension Office offers these seven tips to manage stress and mental health during the holidays:

Plan ahead. Have a plan in place for all your holiday tasks and activities.

Don’t worry. Don’t feel obligated to complete every small thing on your list.

Set aside differences. Enjoy other’s company and talk about topics that bring happiness.

Be realistic. Don’t stress yourself out by trying to create the perfect holiday.

Stay active. Exercise is a great way to deal with holiday stress and anxiety.

Just say no. If you have too much on your plate, let your friends and family know.

Acknowledge your feelings. Have a plan in place for all your holiday tasks and activities, and speak up if you feel overwhelmed.

The phone number for the Iowa Concern Hotline is 1-800-447-1985. Trained staff are available to talk or to chat (via https://www.extension.iastate.edu/iowaconcern) 24/7.