Cattlemen's Heritage retains Wisconsin firm to design, build western Iowa beef-processing facility

Press release

Cattlemen’s Heritage has selected the ESI Group of Hartland, Wis., to design and construct its processing facility located in southwest Iowa, lead developer Chad Tentinger has announced.

The 500,000-square-foot Cattlemen’s Heritage beef-harvesting plant, located in northern Mills County just south of Council Bluffs, will harvest 1,500 head per day and employ up to 750 people. Groundbreaking is scheduled for spring 2022.

“We were impressed with the ESI Group because of its status as an industry leader with more than three decades of specialized experience in the design and construction of food distribution, processing, and automated facilities,” Tentinger said. “The ESI Group has the expertise and ability to ensure that our facility is up and running as planned in December 2023.”

ESI Group president Brad Barke indicated his firm’s commitment to the Cattlemen’s Heritage goal of opening its doors as early as December 2023.

“Chad and his team are determined to expanding beef processing in the upper Midwest to ensure that cattle producers receive a fair return on their financial investment and hard work,” he said. “We’re excited to play a part in that ambitious goal of changing the traditional methods of processing cattle through additional processing capacity and by incorporating the lessons the beef-processing industry has learned through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Barke noted that the project will bring tremendous economic opportunities to the surrounding communities with an estimated 3,300 workers needed through construction.

Companies or workers interested in working on the project should email estimating@esigroupusa.com and reference the Cattlemen’s Heritage project, he said.