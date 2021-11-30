Stoner Drug says goodbye to long time pharmacist

Veronica Barreto-Rosa, CherryRoad Media

Phil Kuhr has been Stoner Drug’s pharmacist for more than 42 years and, after a long career, he is ready for retirement.

It was in June 1979 when they hired him. He said they told him they were going to try him for a couple of months, and those months turned into years.

Kuhr was born in Walnut, Iowa, and after graduating from High School, he joined the NAVY. There he served as a pharmacist technician for four and a half years. He then went to the University of Iowa.

He said he heard of a job opening in Hamburg and applied for the job. He remembers how his boss said they were going to try him, but he first needed a haircut.

“I feel very honored to have worked in this area for so long time. When I came here, I was a stranger and the community welcomed me,” he said.

Kuhr said that what he learned the most at his job was about people. He said that, as a pharmacist, he wanted to treat people the way he wanted to be treated. He wanted to figure a way to help them.

Kuhr said two other ladies have worked longer than him at the pharmacy.

“People that come to work with us, stay,” he said.

It was two years ago when he announced that he was ready to retire. As for future plans, he said he doesn't really have any.

His wife is going to surgery soon and he is happy he is going to be her nurse soon.

Kuhr said Hamburg is his home now; he does not see himself anywhere else.