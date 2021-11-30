Southwest Iowa Families continues fund-raising for new building

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

Southwest Iowa Families, located in Clarinda, is raising funds to construct a new building to house its counseling and family services facility.

The funding goal is $2.2 million, and funds will be used to constuct a 9,000-square-foot facility at 117 W. Main. The organization has outgrown its current location at 215 E. Washington, which has been in use since 2003.

The organization has been serving children and their families in the area for almost 30 years, and in that time, it has expanded from outpatient counseling to prevention programs for “at-risk” children.

In 2019, more than 1,000 clients were served by Southwest Iowa Families. Almost 5,100 outpatient services were provided, and 175 families participated in Positive Family programs. Another 125 families took part in the Nest parent education program for families with infants less than 1 year old.

Another 657 clients received direct support, such as emergency food, crime victime assistance, COVID-19 relief funds, or veterans support.

Donations may be sent to Southwest Iowa Families Inc, 215 E. Washington, Clarinda, IA 51632.