SIdney Schools Winter Concert schedules announced

Sidney Community Schools has announced its holiday concert schedule.

The elementary Winter Concert will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, in the High School Gym.

The junior/senior high Winter Concert will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec., 13, also in the High School Gym.

The Sidney Band and Choir will hold a fundraising cookie sale before and after the concert. Students can bring 2 dozen cookies to the music room by 3 p.m., where they will be made into cookie platters.

Any profit will be divided among the students who brought treats to sell and will go into individual students accounts for the Florida trip.