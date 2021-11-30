Ramblin' with Fergie by John Ferguson

Hamburg Reporter

TW3

Several years ago, there was a weekly tv show called ‘Laugh In’, and I thought it was very entertaining. Within that show was a segment called “That Was The Week That Was”. I mention that because that is exactly the phrase I intended to use to describe Fergie’s current week, which began with my Monday morning appointment at the hearing aid place jn west Omaha for adjustments. Got those adjustments made, then headed into midtown, for a visit with my endocrinologist, which I like to refer to as my sugar doctor, about my diabetes. She’s a cutie and, not surprisingly, has always been one of my favorite healthcare providers. Like everybody else, though, she has no cure for diabetes. But she’s very good at treating it and I’ll be going back in six months for more. So that was our Monday.

On Tuesday, we went to way west Omaha for the first of two of my scheduled cataract surgeries, the right eye. The second one, let’s assume it’s the left eye, takes place in a couple of weeks. Anyway, on Wednesday, we went to the home office of the eye surgeon to evaluate the work she did on Tuesday. Apparently, she did everything OK because I was able to put my glasses in my pocket and read almost as well as if I had them on. I’m liking this a lot and I’m looking forward to having that left eye done in December.

So that thing I said about “The Week That Was” has been adjusted to the “Three Days That Was” and life is good. And I’ll be sure to update you readers on my progress at that time. In the meantime, I’ll fill in some blanks about the rest of those three days. As a reward for my not crying and kicking up a fuss about all the healthcare issues, First Wife Hallie took us, she and I, to lunch at one of our favorite haunts, Shirley’s Diner, at about 130th and L. We were introduced to this place about 15 years ago by our son-in-law, Tony Benjamin, and we’ve never had a bad experience at Shirley’s. Just

one other thing about Shirley’s: one of its owners is Dave Webber, who does the sports news for WOWT, in Omaha.

That’s it for me. I’m outta here.