Hometown Pride Facebook updates

Press releases

Hamburg

The Hamburg Inter Church Council’s annual Holiday Dinner Fund fundraiser is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Sunday (Dec. 5) at St. Mary’s Church. Freewill offerings will be accepted, and meals will be served for dining in or taking out. Delivery is not available.

Farragut

Santa and his elf will be at Farragut Leisure Hall on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Bring your camera to get a picture with Santa and his elf!

A “Sweet Harmony” Christmas concert is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Farragut United Methodist Church. A soup supper will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. A freewill offering will be accepted, and the public is invited to come enjoy an evening of holiday cheer!

Tabor

Tabor’s “Miracle on Main” is scheduled to take place tomorrow afternoon and evening (Dec. 4). The event will feature live reindeer from 3 to 5 p.m., carriage rides from 3 to 6 p.m., face painting from 3 to 6 p.m., and an appearance by Santa Claus from 3 to 6 p.m. Other activities include crafts, hot dogs, soup dinner, a parade at 6:30 p.m., followed by the tree lighting and fireworks.

Thurman

Santa Claus is coming to Thurman at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. His elves are scheduling time slots for good girls and boys to visit with Santa, and reservations must be made by 10 a.m. Dec. 17. Call the Thurman City Hall at 712-628-2038 or email cityofthurman@yahoo.com to reserve your time slot.