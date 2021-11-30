George C. Grape Community Hospital appoints Cristin Hendrickson as new CEO

Press release

George C. Grape Community Hospital board of directors announced on Nov. 21 that Cristin Hendrickson has been appointed new chief executive officer of the organization.

An experienced business leader, Hendrickson will work closely with Julie Harris, interim CEO, through the remainder of 2021 and will succeed Mike O’Neal, who has accepted the position of Chief Operations Officer for Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak.

Hendrickson has been GCGCH’s human resources director for the past 6 years where she fostered employee and organizational development, encouraged strengths, and identified potential areas of growth.

She was part of the teams that developed and taught extensive training programs for management/employees on inclusion, leadership, and legal compliances.

Hendrickson received a bachelor of science from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and is currently completing a master of science is business management and leadership from Western Governors University. She is a current member of ISHHRA, SHRM, and IHA.

She previously held an elected position on the Hamburg School Board and has received several awards and certifications for excellence in leadership and employee engagement.

George C. Grape Community Hospital has been designated a Critical Access Hospital, as defined by the Office of Rural Health Policy, part of The Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Critical Access Hospital (CAH) Program was established to aid in the continuation of healthcare services for rural residents.

George C. Grape Community Hospital's well trained Medical Staff and Health Care Team will strive to exceed patients' expectations by achieving optimal clinical outcomes and continuity of care through easy access to services.

Providing quality care to the community in a safe and caring environment is GCGCH’s top priority.