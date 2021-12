Press Release

On May 22, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report on a 1977 Ford F250 pickup truck that was reported stolen from a flooded residence in Hamburg.

On Nov. 22, deputies arrested William Charles Maddox, 51, of Hamburg on an active Fremont County warrant. He is suspected of third-degree theft, a Class D felony, in connection to the stolen vehicle.

He is being held at the Fremont County Jail.