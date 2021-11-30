Door-to-door property inspections will begin next month in Fremont County

Press release

The Fremont County Assessor’s Office is announcing that door-to-door inspections of all urban residential, rural residential, agricultural dwellings, commercial/industrial, and exempt property classes in Fremont County will begin in January 2022.

The reappraisal project was approved by the Conference Board in February 2018.

The purpose of the reappraisal program is to equalize property assessments so that each taxpayer is responsible for paying only his/her fair share of the property tax burden. Periodic inspections and reappraisals of properties is necessary as all types of properties do not increase or decrease in value at the same rate. Some properties physically deteriorate faster than others, and in many instances similar homes located in different areas of the county will differ greatly in value due to economic factors.

Data collectors with photo ID with Vanguard Appraisals Inc. will make interior and exterior inspections of all properties. They will be compiling information to be used to estimate the fair market value of each property. Information to be collected includes type of construction, type of interior finish, physical condition of the property, age of structures and exterior measurements. A complete sales analysis, local construction costs, and economic conditions are also considered. No estimate of value will be given at the time of inspection.

Property owners are asked to cooperate by allowing a complete inspection of their property and providing accurate information so that a fair and equitable assessment may be determined for each property.

The preliminary data collection process will begin in December 2021. The project is scheduled for completion Dec. 31, 2022.

Notice of final value estimates will be mailed to each property owner after January 1, 2023. The property owners will have an opportunity to meet informally to discuss their revaluation in the spring of 2023.

The new assessed values will be effective for January 1, 2023 for taxes payable in fiscal 2024-2025.

Representatives of Vanguard Appraisals, Inc. in conjunction with the Fremont County Assessor’s Office will be conducting this project.

All law enforcement agencies as well as the Fremont County Assessor’s Office will be apprised of the areas where data collectors are working. They will also have a listing of all names and license plate numbers of anyone involved in the project.

If any property owner has questions regarding the reappraisal project, they are urged to contact the Fremont County Assessor’s at 712-374-2631 or email vkirkpatrick@co.fremont.ia.us