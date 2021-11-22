Sidney Christmas Window Walk needs volunteers

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

The Sidney, Iowa, square will be full of holiday magic on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. as the second annual Christmas Window Walk takes place.

The event will feature Santa Claus, the Grunch, elves, carolers, and shopping opportunities, along with live animated Christmas window displays, including a live Nativity by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Arbor Bank will be providing free horse-and-carriage rides around the square, and goodie bags will be available for children. Fundraising food stands and a fundraising raffle are also planned as part of the event.

Volunteers are still needed to participate in the live window displays. Visit the Fremont County, Iowa, Facebook page for more details.