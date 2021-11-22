Pheasants Forever hires new regional field rep, Iowa state coordinator

Press release

Pheasants Forever

Williams selected as SW Iowa regional field rep

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever have hired Aaron Williams to serve as regional field representative in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. In his new role, Williams will provide support for volunteers in the Cornhusker and Hawkeye states.

Williams will oversee 35 Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever chapters, 26 in Nebraska and nine in Iowa. In total, there are over 22,000 members between the two states, working to improve public and private lands conservation efforts for pheasants, quail and other wildlife.

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever empower county and local chapters with the responsibility to determine how 100 percent of their locally raised conservation funds will be spent - the only national conservation organization that operates through this grassroots structure. As a result, chapter volunteers can see the fruits of their efforts locally, while belonging to a larger national organization with a voice on federal and state conservation policy.

Williams will help guide local chapters to achieve the organization’s mission in both Iowa and Nebraska, while also fostering strong partnerships with state agencies, corporate supporters, donors and upland hunters.

“Our local chapters are the foundation of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, so making sure we have top-notch representatives servicing those chapters is imperative,” said Jerry McDonald, the Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever field service manager in Nebraska. “We believe Aaron is a great fit for this position and will dovetail perfectly with our membership.”

Williams is a lifelong bird hunter who comes to Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever from national retailer Dick’s Sporting Goods. He worked for Dick’s for over a decade, rising to the position of general manager at the company’s Omaha location. He holds a bachelor of science degree in education from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

“I could not be more excited to get started with this great organization,” Williams said. “The idea of tying my passion for upland hunting to my career is just amazing. I’m looking forward to learning more from some great leaders and making lasting relationships with my chapters to further the mission of Pheasants Forever.”

Williams lives just across the Missouri River from Omaha in Council Bluffs, Iowa with his wife Alicia, their two sons Sam, 6, and Levi, 5, and a Brittany spaniel named Tucker.

Divan named Iowa state coordinator

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever are pleased to announce the promotion of Josh Divan to Iowa State Coordinator. In his new role, Divan is responsible for the management of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever’s programs and field staff in Iowa. He will work closely with partners, local chapters, and other stakeholders to ensure that habitat continues to be recognized as a critically important driver of abundant wildlife populations, healthy soil, clean water, and sustainable agriculture in the Hawkeye state.

“Iowa is a core state for delivering our habitat mission as chapters and staff work with our partners to manage upland wildlife habitats, improve soil health and water quality, and benefit local communities,” stated Casey Bergthold, Director of Conservation Delivery (Midwest region) for Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever. “As an Iowa native, Divan brings a deep understanding of local culture, a passion for agriculture and the outdoors, and the work ethic needed to make a difference. We are fortunate to have Josh guiding our Iowa initiatives.”

Raised on a family farm in northern Iowa, Divan earned a B.S. in animal ecology and wildlife from Iowa State University. His career with Pheasants Forever started in 2009 as a Farm Bill wildlife biologist in Iowa’s Winnebago, Hancock, and Worth counties. Since then, he has served in multiple roles with Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, including coordinating wildlife biologist and precision ag and conservation specialist.

“I have had the privilege of working with many amazing landowners, farmers, volunteers, teammates, and partners in my time with Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever and I am looking forward to continuing to build upon those relationships,” said Divan. “I’m excited to collaborate with new and existing partners to build upon that foundation to create more habitat, more birds, more hunters, and more conservation advocates.”

For more information about Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever in Iowa or to learn more about opportunities to partner on wildlife habitat conservation projects, contact Josh Divan at jdivan@pheasantsforever.org or (515) 708-2371.