Hometown Pride Facebook updates

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

Hamburg Hometown Pride

Come support the Hospital Auxiliary by purchasing a delicious plate of Christmas cookies on Friday, Dec. 3, beginning at 8 a.m.

Locations this year will be the Hamburg Center, the Hospital in the Rehab Building, and the Sidney Library.

Cookies are $5 per dozen. Funds raised through these projects help the hospital to purchase necessary and vital equipment to contribute to the care of our patients.

George C. Grape Community Hospital Auxiliary is celebrating the 32nd anniversary of its Tree of Lights Campaign.

With the donation of $5 per name, anyone can have a bulb lit on the tree in front of the hospital in memory of a loved one or to honor someone special.

If you would like to add special light to the world this holiday season, donations may be sent to Grape Community Hospital Auxiliary, Attn. Nancy Middaugh, 2959 US Hwy 275, Hamburg, IA 51640.

The 2021 George C. Grape Community Hospital Auxiliary Membership Drive is almost here. The $5 fee helps assist hospital with valuable purchases to better care for patients at George C Grape Hospital.

Join the Auxiliary as an active member or inactive member. We need at least 135 members this year.

Farragut Hometown Pride

Santa Claus will be in Farragut on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m. in Leisure Hall, 615 Hartford Ave.

Percival Hometown Pride

Thanks to a grant from Fremont County Foundation, Percival Park is the proud owner of its own lavatory. Don’s Johns helped acquire the facility.