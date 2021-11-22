Grape Hospital Auxiliary Cookie Walk set Dec. 3

Submitted news

Friday, Dec. 3, marks the return of an area tradition—the Hospital Auxiliary Cookie Walk. The cookies will be available for purchase at one of three sites that morning beginning at 8 a.m.

Two of the locations are changes from past years. In Hamburg, come to The Center on Main Street south of the flagpole or to the Rehab Building at Grape Community Hospital. In Sidney, cookies will be available at the public library.

The first week in December is important for the George C. Grape Community Hospital Auxiliary as its official membership drive begins as well. Membership is open to all individuals who want to support our community hospital.

The purpose of the Auxiliary is to serve and assist the hospital in promoting health and welfare in the community.

According to Membership Chairman Joni Spiegel, the annual membership fee is $5 per year and the member can choose to be active or inactive.

An active member, too, can be as involved as they want from attending business meetings to baking cookies or helping at the gift shop.

The Auxiliary’s annual Tree of Lights campaign is underway as well. This year purple lights will be lit on the tree leading to the hospital entry.

For $5 per bulb, donors can add light to the tree in memory or in honor of a loved one.

Lists of those honored will be listed in The Hamburg Reporter and on the hospital’s Facebook page. Nancy Middaugh is the chairman.

These fundraising efforts by the Auxiliary do have an impact. In the past year, they donated almost $6,500 to the hospital to purchase a blood bank refrigerator with alarm for the lab, a Maytag dryer with steam for housekeeping, and ultrasound equipment for physical therapy. A $500 scholarship was also awarded.

Membership and Tree of Lights donations can be mailed to the Auxiliary in care of the hospital. Questions may be directed to Joni, Nancy or Auxiliary President Judy Holliman.

The Auxiliary greatly appreciates the community for its generous support of past projects. Remember to mark Dec. 3 as the Cookie Walk.