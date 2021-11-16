What's Up with the Hamburg United Fund Campaign?

Press release

The Hamburg United Fund Campaign is underway and the thermometer of giving in front of the bank is prepared to show the progress toward the Board’s goal.

By writing one check, residents of the Hamburg community can benefit nine local organizations. Included are Colonial Theatre, Friends of the Library, George C. Grape Hospital Auxiliary, Hamburg baseball and youth sports, Hamburg Boy Scouts, Hamburg Heritage Hall, Hamburg Interchurch Council, Hamburg Hometown Pride, and Salvation Army Council Bluffs.

According to Chairman Kathy Moody, a few of the agencies depend solely on the United Fund support for their activities. Others have had their usual fundraising efforts affected by Covid. Whether providing opportunities for youth, family entertainment, scholarships or community projects, these groups use the money they receive to benefit Hamburg.

Contributions should be designated Hamburg United Fund and may be mailed or dropped off at Great Western Bank, Hamburg. In order to disperse funds by the end of the year, the Board would appreciate contributions being returned by Dec. 17, 2021. For the past 64 years, the United Fund has met its goal and we know the community can do so again.