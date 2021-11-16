Sidney Youth Sports Scholarship

Press Release

This scholarship is named after Jon and Nancy Johnson who have been monumental members of the community since 1986 by ensuring the youth of the Sidney area have a place to learn about sportsmanship and team play. For many years, they have graciously opened their youth baseball field and their home to hundreds of children. This is where most children in this community learned to play T-ball and had their first experience with a team sport. It is because of their love of sports and their commitment to this community that the love of the game has been allowed to flourish. Many of us can only aspire to be like the Johnsons who have donated countless hours and resources to youth sports.

This $500 scholarship will be awarded annually to one senior male and one senior female who exhibit outstanding sportsmanship, role modeling, and willingness to assist with youth sports. Recipients will be nominated by the Sidney Youth Sports board based the student’s willingness to assist with refereeing, umpiring, setting up for events, encouraging young students by instilling the love of the game, and helping to build fundamental skills necessary to carry them throughout the remainder of their school years.