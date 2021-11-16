Sheriff’s report

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

On Nov. 12, Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary at a residence in Hamburg.

Deputies were able to determine the identity of a suspect and on Nov. 14, deputies observed the suspects and the suspect vehicle at a gas station parking lot in Hamburg.

Deputies arrested Gerald Elmer Landers Jr., 52, and Teri Clark, also 52, both of Nebraska City.

A search warrant was conducted and evidence was recovered from the vehicle.

Clark was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Landers was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine (less than 5 grams) with intent to distribute.

Both are being held at the Fremont County Jail.