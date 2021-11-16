Keep Iowa Beautiful seeks scholarship applicants

Press Release

Keep Iowa Beautiful (KIB) will award three $1,000 scholarships to Iowa high school seniors in 2022 who plan to enroll in an Iowa college or university.

The scholarships are in honor of three pioneers in Keep Iowa Beautiful’s 21-year history:

Bob Byers—Educator. Through Bob’s leadership, KIB’s Litter-Free School Campus program was started in NW Iowa. His dedication to young people and environmental concerns was a driving force encouraging young people to help improve their community.

William Fultz—KIB Founding Board Member and artist. Bill started an advertising agency that became the largest agricultural advertising agency in the world.

Gerald Schnepf—KIB Founding Executive Director. Gerry’s career spanned 50 years of making Iowa a better place to live, work and raise a family.

The Byers scholarship is supporting high school students who plan to enroll and study environmental science, community development, landscape architecture or architecture (historical emphasis) or community planning and sustainability.

The Schnepf scholarship will be awarded to a senior who has a record of community service and a desire to continue to support and contribute to the enhancement of the place they live and work. College programs could include community and regional planning and volunteer management.

The Fultz scholarship will be awarded to a senior planning on studying communications, public relations and/or marketing.

“KIB seeks to foster positive values in younger generations and reinforce them in older generations. We encourage respect for home, neighborhood, community and state,” said Kevin Techau, Keep Iowa Beautiful Executive Director.

Since the founding of the scholarship program, Keep Iowa Beautiful has awarded $51,000 to 61 students. Applications are due Feb. 11, with notification in March.

For more information or to apply on-line go to:https://keepiowabeautiful.org/grants-awards/scholarship/