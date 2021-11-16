Fremont County Fletchlings 4-H Club practice shooting sports at meeting

Kayla Streight, Secretary

The meeting of the Fremont County Fletchings 4-H Club was called to order by Ryan Roberts at 2:04 PM on Sunday, October 24, at the Roberts’ residence.

Roll call was “name your favorite Halloween costume.” 11 members, 3 guests & 2 leaders were present. No minutes were read and no treasurer’s report was given.

New leaders for 2021/2022 are:

Margaret Roberts– President

Lilly Casey– Vice President

Max Casey– Treasurer

Kayla Streight – Secretary

Riley Streight– Flag Bearer

Amelia Moody– Historian

Cora Moody – Photographer

Shooting Sports testing was given and practiced proper shooting stances. Each member stood in the standing shooting stance and was timed to see how long they could keep the red dot on the target.

Margaret made the motion to adjourn the meeting and Kayla seconded. It was moved and approved to adjourn the meeting and the meeting was adjourned at 2:29 PM.

Submitted by Kayla Streight, Secretary.