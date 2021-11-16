$28,650 Granted to Fremont County Community Projects

Press release

The Fremont County Community Foundation awarded $28,650 to Fremont County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its Fall 2021 Grant Cycle. Including these most recent grants, the Fremont County Community Foundation has distributed over $2.2 million in grants and scholarships over the last 23 years.

The following organizations are Fall 2021 Grant Recipients:

Farragut Public Library, Farragut Library Renewal, $4,500

Fremont County Historical Society, Digitization of Sidney Newspapers, $1,300

George C. Grape Community Hospital, ALS Defibrillator, $10,000

Hamburg Public Library, Children’s Library Book Display Project, $588.81

Hamburg Public Schools, Visual Art Through Airbrush Opportunities, $760

Knights Athletic Club, Equipment and Field Upgrades, $3,151.19

Lakin Library and Envisioning Center, Presentation and Program Room Equipment, $800

Percival Hometown Pride, Park Improvement and Concrete Upgrades, $1,060

Randolph Hometown Pride, Community Center and Town Improvements, $1,818

Shenandoah Medical Center, Farm Table for Sidney Clinic, $2,000

Tabor Hometown Pride, VFW Memorial Improvements, $2,500

West Central Community Action, Food Pantry Equipment, $172

All grantees met the criteria as Fremont County nonprofit agencies or organizations with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. Only organizations providing services in Fremont County were eligible to apply.

These grant funds were made possible by the generosity of donors to the Fremont County Community Foundation and the following charitable funds through the community foundation: Farragut Community Endowment Fund; Hamburg Arts Endowed Fund; Hamburg Community Endowment Fund; Percival Community Endowment Fund; Sidney Community Endowment Fund; and Tabor Community Endowment Fund.

The Fremont County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds—such as those above—that address changing, vital community needs and interests. To inquire about donating to the Fremont County Community Foundation, please contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Fremont County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.

The Fremont County Community Foundation Advisory Board Members are Chair, Jonna Loewe of Sidney; Vice Chair, Lindsey Carter of Randolph; Secretary/Treasurer, Staci Shearer of Farragut; Teri Emberton of Hamburg; Tim Inman of Randolph; and Darynn Ruiz of Sidney.