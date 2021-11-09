Press release

Hamburg Hometown Pride

The Winter Soup Mission is open every Wednesday through February. Local churches will prepare and serve soup at The Center, 1008 Main, beginning ay 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the free soup, and ‘to-go’ orders are available.

Members of Hamburg Hometown Pride, the Hamburg city crew, and Petersen Manufacturing of Denison met about the cement picnic table project in City Park. The city crew will assemble and install the tables soon. Funding for the project came from the Southwest Iowa Community Foundation.

Tabor Hometown Pride

Fundraising is underway for the next improvement to VFW Park: a 6-foot-tall cast aluminum eagle with a 10-foot wingspan. Plans call for the eagle to be displayed in a raised bed that will be surrounded by sidewalks, landscaping, and benches. Funding goal is $13,300, of which $6,400 has been raised. Send donations to Tabor Hometown Pride, PO Box 42, Tabor IA 51653; or drop them off in person at the Jo N' Go Social Center, the Tabor City Hall. or the Lakin Library and Envisioning Center.

Farragut Hometown Pride

Farragut Hometown Pride will again sponsor a holiday Adopt a Pot project on Main Street and at the City Park. Eight planters are to be decorated on Main Street, and two are available for decorating in the City Park. Leave a message at the Farragut Hometown Pride Facebook page if you are interested in participating. Decoration deadline is Dec. 1.m