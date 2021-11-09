Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 8

Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a disturbance in Thurman.

They discovered that Ashley McClarnon, 31, of Clarinda, had entered a residence in Thurman, uninvited, and caused a disturbance while several small children were present. McClarnon then broke a window in the residence, causing damage.

She was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor, and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Oct. 24

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of John Robert Washburn, 41, of Hastings, after a report of a possible theft from a building at Agri Vision Equipment in Hamburg.

At approximately 9 a.m., employees were alerted by a witness that someone had backed a vehicle into one of the sheds and was still in the building.

Employees arrived and questioned Washburn, who said that he was working on his vehicle in the building so he could stay out of the rain.

After Washburn left the building, the employees noticed that some items had been moved and that a pump was taken off of an industrial air compressor and was missing.

A Fremont County deputy and a Mills County deputy went to a rural Hastings location and located the stolen pump outside a building.

After an investigation at the scene, Washburn was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second theft and transported to the Fremont County Jail.