Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting summaries

Following are summaries of recent meeting minutes from the Fremont County Board of Supervisors:

Oct. 27: Board members discussed a possible levee district in Percival that would protect 278 acres, as well as transportation and area commerce, but took no action.

Oct. 20: Board members discussed the status of Fremont County FEMA/CDBG Buyout Project status.

Oct. 13: Board members discussed nuisance properties in Thurman, but took no action as they have no authority over municipalities in Fremont County.

Oct. 6: The board tabled the county’s flood plain ordinance until the county attorney can review it. Board members also awarded the contract for the East West Nishabotna Watershed Project to Mount Farm Drainage LLC for $432,284.10.

Sept. 29: The board approved a county ordinance for solar energy systems.