Press release

DNR: October rainfall improves drought conditions in state

This October ranks as one of the top 10 wettest Octobers on record, with rainfall significantly improving drought conditions, according to the latest Water Summary Update.

Iowa received nearly 5 inches of rain in October, almost double the normal rainfall for the month. The U.S. Drought Monitor has eliminated the Severe Drought rating from the state for the first time since July 2020.

Stream flow and soil moisture conditions have both improved, both of which are critical for establishing good conditions for the spring of 2022.

“The widespread above-normal rainfall in October was just what was needed in Iowa,” said Tim Hall, Hydrology Resources Coordinator for the Iowa DNR. “Good soaking rainfall before the winter freeze will set us up for a much better start to 2022. Hopefully this trend can continue for the next four to six weeks.”

For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, go to www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.

The report is prepared by the technical staff from the Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with The Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.