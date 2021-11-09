Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

Countywide election sees 18 percent voter turnout

The unofficial results of the 2021 Fremont County general election have been released by the Fremont County Clerk’s Office.

Nine hundred sixteen voters participated in the election, representing 18.09 percent of the county’s 5,064 registered voters.

Hamburg city election results are as follows:

City Council At-Large (vote for 2): Troy Hendrickson, 76; Melissa Smith, 57; Elizabeth Lilly, 52; Willie Thorp, 43; Write-in, 11.

Hamburg School Director At-Large (vote for 2): Kyla Tiemeyer, 152; Kelly Barrett, 113; Write-in, 3.

Hamburg School Public Measure ID: Yes, 111; No, 60.

Other Fremont County city results were

City of Farragut Mayor: Thomas R. Shull, 34; Write-in, 1.

City of Farragut City Council At-Large (vote for 3): Janet Meske, 32; Danny Whitehill, 32: David Laumann, 31; Write-in, 4.

City of Farragut City Council At-Large (to fill a vacancy): Carlen Devereaux, 35; Write-in, 0.

City of Imogene Mayor: William Morrison, 5; Write-in, 0.

City of Imogene City Council At-Large (vote for 3): Patrick Williams, 5; Adam Kucirek, 4; Write-in, 3.

City of Randolph Mayor: Gary Farwell, 14; Write-in, 0.

City of Randolph City Council At-Large (vote for 3): Gary L. Vanatta, 12; Brian Hardy, 11; Michael Berger, 10; Write-in, 0.

City of Randolph City Council At-Large (to fill a vacancy): Jamie Avey, 12; Write-in, 0.

City of Riverton Mayor: Ruth M. Connell, 50; Robbie Kromminga, 21; Write-in, 4.

City of Riverton City Council At-Large (vote for 3): Write-in, 81; Tarah Berry, 61; Braydon Barton, 30.

City of Sidney Mayor: Write-in, 105; Kenneth Brown, 53.

City of Sidney City Council At-Large (vote for 3): Don Benedict, 118; Anne M. Travis, 118; Fabian Bell, 114.

City of Sidney City Council At-Large (to fill a vacancy): Drew LeMaster, 104; Brandon Van Scyoc, 60; Write-in, 4.

City of Tabor Mayor: James T. Switzer, 135; Devin Juel, 52; Write-in, 2.

City of Tabor City Council At-Large (vote for 3): Jennifer Williams, 117; Arlene Bartholomew, 107; Randy Wirth, 102; Nick Howard, 94; Susan Smith LaFollette, 45; Matt Pries, 37; Write-in, 2.

City of Thurman Mayor: Bill Reeves, 24; Dale Thummel, 14; Pascual Reyes Jr., 11; Write-in, 2.

City of Thurman City Council At-Large (vote for 5): Teresa Achenbach, 44; Nicolette McCullough, 40; Adam Wendland, 37; Brandy Blake, 29; Shela Sawyer, 28; Charlene Townsend, 26; Karen Stafford, 19; Write-in 1.

Countywide school election results were:

Fremont-Mills School Director District 2: Todd Morgan, 247; Write-in, 8.

Fremont-Mills School Director District 5: Mary Beth Korver, 189; David M. Owen, 110; Write-in, 1.

Fremont-Mills School Public Measure IC: Yes, 195; No, 109.

Shenandoah School Director At-Large (vote for 3): Clint Wooten, 62; Adam Van Der Vliet, 57; Jean Fichter, 49; Kristofer B. Anderzhon, 38; Write-in, 2.

Shenandoah School Director At-Large (to fill a vacancy): Benne Rogers, 62; Write-in, 4.

Sidney School Director At-Large (vote for 2): Megan Franks, 221; Darynn Ruiz, 198; Travis Hensley, 139; Write-in, 5.