ISU Extension and Outreach schedules virtual 4-H judge trainings

Press Release

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H Youth Development will be hosting free, statewide virtual judges training for anyone interested in becoming a judge or refreshing their skills.

To judge 4-H exhibits at any county fair or state fair event, training is required and available for free. The training content applies to all static judges and all categories.

“Judges are an invaluable part of the 4-H experience as they are key to helping 4-H members learn and grow through their project and showcase experience,” said Shelly Ramus, 4-H volunteer development specialist.

Here are the dates and times of scheduled trainings:

Iowa 4-H judging.Iowa 4-H Judges FCS Content Area Training

Jan. 4, 2022, 7 to 8 p.m.

Register for the Jan. 4 training online at https://form.jotform.com/212786356940161.

Iowa 4-H Judges Communications Training for Static Judges

Jan. 6, 2022, 7 to 8 p.m.

Register for the Jan. 6 training online at https://form.jotform.com/212766196515058.

Iowa 4-H Judges Photography Training

Jan. 11, 2022, 7 to 8 p.m.

Register for the Jan. 11 training online at https://form.jotform.com/212794468164162.

Iowa 4-H Judges Personal Development Training for Static Judges

Jan. 13, 2022, 7 to 8 p.m.

Register for the Jan. 13 training online at https://form.jotform.com/212766858890069.

Evaluate, Educate and Encourage – Your Role as an Iowa 4-H Static Judge

For all Iowa 4-H judges, new and returning.

Jan. 15, 2022, 9-11 a.m.

Register for the Jan. 15 training online at https://form.jotform.com/212766673323055.

Iowa 4-H Judges Science, Engineering and Technology Training

Jan. 18, 2022, 7 to 8 p.m.

Register for the Jan. 18 training online at https://form.jotform.com/212766247919063.

Iowa 4-H Judges Visual Arts – Design, Elements and Arts Training

Jan. 20, 2022, 7 to 8 p.m.

Register for the Jan. 20 training online at https://form.jotform.com/212766448898072.

Iowa 4-H Judges Clothing Training

Jan. 25, 2022, 7 to 8 p.m.

Register for the Jan. 25 training online at https://form.jotform.com/212775932355058.

Iowa 4-H Judges Copyright Training

Jan. 27, 2022, 7 to 8 p.m.

Register for the Jan. 27 training online at https://form.jotform.com/212776365131051.

Iowa 4-H Judges Food and Nutrition Training

Feb. 1, 2022, 7 to 8 p.m.

Register for the Feb. 1 training online at https://form.jotform.com/212776309470055.

Iowa 4-H Judges Panel and Completing Preference Forms Training

Feb. 3, 2022, 7 to 8 p.m.

Register for the Feb. 3 training online at https://form.jotform.com/212776025394055.

Through youth-adult partnerships, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H Youth Development strives to empower youth to reach their full potential, discover their passions, and support their growth and positive development by providing youth with relevant and inclusive programming and opportunities.

For more information on the Iowa 4-H Youth Development program, please contact your ISU Extension and Outreach county office or visit the Iowa 4-H website at www.extension.iastate.edu/4h.